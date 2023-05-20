Police hold fundraiser for Special Olympics Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics had their annual "Cop on a Rooftop" fundraiser. One of the fundraising spots was at a Dunkin' location in Rochester. Area law enforcement agencies participated in the fundraiser to help Special Olympics Minnesota teams like the Rochester Flyers. As customers came to that location, anybody who made a donation would receive a free doughnut or coffee. Sometimes, a member of one of the participating law enforcement agencies would go up on the rooftop of the location for fun. Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said it's great to see all the support for this.
“Just so much fun, again, different agencies coming together to-to support a common cause, and it really shows that we’re-we’re involved in a lot other things than just our normal jobs that we want to be helping our community," Torgerson said.
Funds raised from this will help pay for the athletes' activities and programs. The fundraiser at that location went from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. If you're interested in helping out Special Olympics Minnesota, click here.