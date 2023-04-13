Police asking the public to help solve two Rochester homicides

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Investigators are asking for the public’s help with two unsolved murders.
The Rochester Police Department has issued fact sheets on April J. Sorenson and Robert E. Volgmann.
Sorenson’s body was found in her home on April 17, 2007, and Volgmann was last seen alive on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. A statement from the police department says:
“We are hoping to gather tips and information from members of our community who may have knowledge or insight into these cases. If you or anyone you know has any information that may be relevant to these cases, we urge you to come forward and speak with us.”
“We understand that coming forward with information can be difficult, and that some individuals may be hesitant to do so for fear of retaliation or other concerns. However, we want to assure you that all tips and information received will be treated with the utmost discretion and sensitivity.”
“We ask that you please keep an open mind and consider the impact that your information could have on these investigations, as well as the lives of those affected by these tragedies. Together, we can help bring justice for the victims in these cases, and provide a sense of peace and closure to those who have been impacted.”
“Thank you for your support and cooperation.”