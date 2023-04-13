 Skip to main content
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Into Tonight, Persists For
Friday...

.The unseasonably warm conditions into Friday. With breezy
southerly winds, lower humidities and dry fuels also persisting,
critical to elevated fire conditions will round out the work
week.

Critical conditions will be widespread into this evening.

Humidity levels aren't expected to be as low Friday, nor quite as
warm, but winds will remain breezy. Fire conditions will be
elevated area-wide, with critical conditions more focused along
and north of I-90 in western and central Wisconsin.

Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread
of any fire that gets started, making them difficult to control.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHEAST IOWA, SOUTHEAST
MINNESOTA, AND FROM SOUTHWEST INTO CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Winneshiek,
Allamakee, Floyd, Chickasaw, Fayette and Clayton. In
Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Winona, Mower, Fillmore
and Houston. In Wisconsin, Vernon, Crawford, Richland and
Grant.

* TIMING...through 8 pm.

* WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower 80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult
to control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning
bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Police asking the public to help solve two Rochester homicides

  • Updated
  • 0
homicide.jpg

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Investigators are asking for the public’s help with two unsolved murders.

The Rochester Police Department has issued fact sheets on April J. Sorenson and Robert E. Volgmann.

Sorenson’s body was found in her home on April 17, 2007, and Volgmann was last seen alive on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.  A statement from the police department says:

“We are hoping to gather tips and information from members of our community who may have knowledge or insight into these cases.  If you or anyone you know has any information that may be relevant to these cases, we urge you to come forward and speak with us.”

“We understand that coming forward with information can be difficult, and that some individuals may be hesitant to do so for fear of retaliation or other concerns.  However, we want to assure you that all tips and information received will be treated with the utmost discretion and sensitivity.”

“We ask that you please keep an open mind and consider the impact that your information could have on these investigations, as well as the lives of those affected by these tragedies.  Together, we can help bring justice for the victims in these cases, and provide a sense of peace and closure to those who have been impacted.”

“Thank you for your support and cooperation.”

April Sorenson 1 April 13 2023
Robert Volgmann 1 April 13 2023

