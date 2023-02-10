Polar Plunge kicks off in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The 2023 Polar Plunge is underway at Foster Arend Park in Rochester.
The annual plunge is operated statewide by local law enforcement in an effort to raise money for the Special Olympics Minnesota.
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson said Rochester raised around $246,000 dollars in 2022 and have a goal of $260,000 dollars this year.
As of Friday night, the goal has been surpassed, with roughly $263,000 dollars raised.
Super plungers were the first to take the perilous jump into frigid waters on Friday.
Torgerson said super plungers are people that jump 24 times in 24 hours before the general plunge group leaps into the lake.
Torgerson added that the plunge is a fun time for all Rochester residents and raises money for a great cause.
"We have the tunes going. It is a lot of fun. I think the best part is that the money is going to the Special Olympics and the smiles and the fun that the athletes have and being part of the community is probably the best thing of all of it," Torgerson said.
If you still want to jump, then you have until 10 a.m. Saturday to register.
The plunge's donation and registration page can be found here.