POET ethanol plant in Hanlontown gives out community impact grants

HANLONTOWN, Iowa – A North Iowa ethanol plant is giving out $2,500 to two local charities.
POET Bioprocessing – Hanlontown has awarded $1,250 to God’s Pantry in Garner and $1,250 to the Central Gardens of North Iowa.
“POET is proud of our local roots,” says Ben Arentson, General Manager of POET Bioprocessing – Hanlontown. “The Community Impact Grant Program is one of the many ways we are able to support our communities and have a lasting positive impact on the places we call home.”
God’s Pantry will used the money to buy household needs to stock the pantry and the grant to Central Gardens will help cover the costs of the annual Garden Fiesta. This event celebrates Latino culture and is free of charge for any attendees.
For more information on POET’s Community Impact Grant Program, visit poet.com/grants.