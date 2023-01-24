Plunging for Pink returns to Austin's East Side Lake this Saturday

AUSTIN, Minn. – The 11th Annual Plunging for Pink returns to East Side Lake this Saturday.
Dozens are expected to plunge into freezing waters to raise money for breast cancer research at The Hormel Institute.
“It’s an amazing time at the lake with a ton of positivity and laughs all for a great cause,” says Jacob Gross, one of the lead organizers with Plunging for Pink. “Everyone should try the plunge at least once.”
Plunging starts at 2 pm at the East Side Lake boat ramp just off Oakland Place Northeast, with registration running from 1 pm to 2 pm. A pre-plunge party will run from 9 am to noon Saturday at the Eagles Club in Austin, offering a brunch meal and silent auction.
In 2022, Plunging for Pink hosted more than 130 people braving East Side Lake’s frigid waters.
Each plunger is encouraged to raise at least $50 in donations for their team. The event has raised more than $600,000 overall for The Hormel Institute’s breast cancer research.