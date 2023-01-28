 Skip to main content
"Plunging for Pink" raises money for breast cancer research

There was a plunge today to fight breast cancer.

AUSTIN, Minn.-There was a plunge today to fight breast cancer. At East Side Lake, dozens of people participated in the 11th annual "Plunging for Pink" and plunged into the cold waters. People could try to heat themselves up inside a couple of warming houses nearby. Money raised from the event will go toward supporting breast cancer research at the Hormel Institute. Bob Hartman, the event's emcee, said the plunge benefitted the participants as well.

“Facing your fears, you know? There-there’s not a lotta people that are willing to come out and jump in a-an ice-cold lake in Minnesota in the middle of January, and so I-at one point it-it kind of builds up that courage and shows how courageous you are," Hartman said.

If you want to help raise money for breast cancer research, there'll be an ice golf competition at East Side Lake on February 25th.

