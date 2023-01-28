"Plunging for Pink" raises money for breast cancer research

Weather Alert

...SNOW STARTING TO DIMINISH FROM WEST TO EAST... .Snow was still falling late this evening across northeast Iowa into southwest Wisconsin. Amounts were generally in the 3 to 6 inch range with snow covered roads. Amounts north of there were far lighter. This area of snow will continue to move east overnight and end going into daybreak. Check road conditions before traveling tonight and drive with caution. A wind chill advisory has been issued for counties in southeastern Minnesota and northeast Iowa where wind chills below -20 degrees are expected into Sunday morning. With these wind chill temperatures, frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted and Mower Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 11 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&