It's shaping up to be a fantastic fall weekend with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A great weekend for some fun fall activities like apple picking, corn mazes, or maybe even a pumpkin patch. The pleasant weather is expected to continue into early next week.
Pleasant weather in store for the first weekend of October
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today