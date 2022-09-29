 Skip to main content
Pleasant weather in store for the first weekend of October

Pumpkin Patch Forecast

It's shaping up to be a fantastic fall weekend with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A great weekend for some fun fall activities like apple picking, corn mazes, or maybe even a pumpkin patch. The pleasant weather is expected to continue into early next week.

