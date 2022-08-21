After a quiet weekend filled with clouds on Saturday and a little bit more sunshine on Sunday, we'll see more sunshine to kick of the workweek. Expect mostly sunny skies on Monday with highs in the upper 70s. The sunshine continues into the middle of the week with highs in the lower 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Pleasant weather continues to kick off the workweek
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
