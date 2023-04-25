Pleas entered by three Rochester men facing child porn charges

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Three men arrested at the same time for child porn charges have entered their pleas.
Scott Alan Collett, 59 of Rochester, Rithvik Hari, 27 of Rochester, and Morgan Kent Young, 60 of Rochester, are all charged with possession of pornographic work involving minors. They were all arrested on separate charges on January 26.
Hari was arrested in the 4400 block of Shoreview Place Southeast, Collett was arrested in the 800 block of 1st Street Southwest, and Young was arrested in the 600 block of 4th Street Northwest.
Collett is accused of downloading child porn from the internet between August 2021 and September 2022. Hari is accused of downloading child porn between December 2021 and December 2022. Young is accused of uploading child porn to the internet in December 2022 and of having child porn images on his computer.
Collett and Young have pleaded not guilty. Their trials are set to start on October 9 in Olmsted County District Court. Hari has pleaded guilty to possession of pornographic work involving a minor under 14. His sentencing is scheduled for June 26.