Plea deal struck over Mason City arson

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of burning down a Mason City home has changed her plea.
Kayli Ann Louise Bang, 35, has entered a guilty plea to second-degree arson. She is now scheduled to be sentenced on September 19.
Bang was charged with first-degree arson for starting a fire in a bedroom in a home in the 900 block of 16th Street NE in Mason City on June 11. Law enforcement says Bang knew her mother and two other people were in the home and tried to stop a neighbor from putting out the flames.
First-degree arson carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years, but second-degree arson’s maximum punishment is 10 years.