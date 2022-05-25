Plea deal struck over attack on woman in Ventura

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man charged with beating a woman is taking a plea deal.
John Daniel Murphy, 30 of Kensett, was accused of first-degree robbery over beating a woman in Ventura on March 31. He’s now pleaded guilty to the lesser crime of first-degree theft and will be sentenced on June 28.
Police say Murphy forced a female victim to the curb, punched her repeatedly in the head, and then demanded the keys to a Chevy Denali in the driveway. Court documents state the victim surrendered the keys over fears for her safety.
Murphy was arrested leaving the scene and police say he had a large clump of long, dark brown hair in his fingers.