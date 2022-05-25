 Skip to main content
Plea deal struck over attack on woman in Ventura

John Murphy

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man charged with beating a woman is taking a plea deal. 

John Daniel Murphy, 30 of Kensett, was accused of first-degree robbery over beating a woman in Ventura on March 31.  He’s now pleaded guilty to the lesser crime of first-degree theft and will be sentenced on June 28. 

Police say Murphy forced a female victim to the curb, punched her repeatedly in the head, and then demanded the keys to a Chevy Denali in the driveway.  Court documents state the victim surrendered the keys over fears for her safety.  

Murphy was arrested leaving the scene and police say he had a large clump of long, dark brown hair in his fingers. 

