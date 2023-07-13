Plea deal struck over 22 child porn felonies in Dodge County

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A man accused of 22 child porn felonies is taking a plea deal.
Joseph Lee Carlson, 31 of Dodge Center, was arrested in October 2022 and charged with 12 counts of possession of pornographic work on a computer. Another 10 counts of the same crime were then filed against Carlson in November 2022.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says an online group named Midwest Predator Catchers contacted law enforcement and said they were confronting a man trying to message a teenage boy online for sex. That led to an investigation and a search of Carlson’s home, where deputies say they found 47 images of juveniles engaged in various sexual activity with ages ranging from infant to teenagers, 155 videos identified as child pornography, and 529 chats where Carlson was having sexualized conversations with juveniles.
The Sheriff’s Office says it didn’t believe any of the child porn had been created by Carlson.
Carlson has agreed to plead guilty to five of the child porn felonies he’s facing in exchange for the remaining 17 being dismissed. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for September 20.