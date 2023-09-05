 Skip to main content
Plea deal reached over shot fired during Floyd County traffic stop

John Salocker

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man accused of firing a gun during a Floyd County traffic stop is taking a plea deal.

John Andrew Salocker, 40 of Nora Springs, was charged with attempted murder, going armed with intent, assault on a police officer with a dangerous weapon, and first-degree harassment for the incident on October 27, 2022.  Salocker is accused of driving up to a Floyd County sheriff’s deputy who was conducting a traffic stop on another vehicle near 150th St. and Glass Avenue, firing a shot, then speeding away.

Law enforcement says that sparked a pursuit that hit 85 miles per hour before Salocker’s vehicle was found disabled in the 1200 block of Dancer Avenue.   A police K9 then led law enforcement to a harvested cornfield where Salocker was arrested.

Salocker has now pleaded guilty to assault on persons in certain occupations and assault while participating in a felony.  His sentencing is scheduled for October 30.

