Plea deal reached over shot fired during Floyd County traffic stop

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man accused of firing a gun during a Floyd County traffic stop is taking a plea deal.
John Andrew Salocker, 40 of Nora Springs, was charged with attempted murder, going armed with intent, assault on a police officer with a dangerous weapon, and first-degree harassment for the incident on October 27, 2022. Salocker is accused of driving up to a Floyd County sheriff’s deputy who was conducting a traffic stop on another vehicle near 150th St. and Glass Avenue, firing a shot, then speeding away.
Law enforcement says that sparked a pursuit that hit 85 miles per hour before Salocker’s vehicle was found disabled in the 1200 block of Dancer Avenue. A police K9 then led law enforcement to a harvested cornfield where Salocker was arrested.
Salocker has now pleaded guilty to assault on persons in certain occupations and assault while participating in a felony. His sentencing is scheduled for October 30.