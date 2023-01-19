Plea deal reached over Rochester stabbing

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A guilty plea is entered for a Rochester stabbing that sent a man to the hospital.
Mazem Caden Gisi, 20 of Rochester, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree assault. A charge of second-degree attempted murder and another count of second-degree assault were dismissed.
Police say Gisi stabbed a man in the abdomen on May 27, 2022, in the 1200 block of 4th Avenue SW in Rochester.
Investigators say the victim opened the door after he recognized the voice of the person knocking as his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend. The victim told Rochester police he initially thought Gisi punched him in the stomach but then realized he had been stabbed.
Gisi turned himself in to the police a few days after the stabbing.
A sentencing hearing is set for May 22.