Plea deal reached in Austin attempted murder case

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man charged with attempted murder in Mower County takes a plea deal.
Eric Lamar Starnes Jr., 26 of Austin, was arrested on December 13, 2020. Austin police say they got a report around 3:12 am of gunfire in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue NW. Investigators say there was a loud party going on when a vehicle pulled up. Court documents state Starnes fired several shots at the vehicle.
Starnes was charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. His trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday but Starnes has now entered a guilty plea to the second-degree assault charge.
His sentencing is set for March 30, 2023.