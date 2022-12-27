 Skip to main content
Plea deal reached in Austin attempted murder case

  • Updated
AUSTIN, Minn. – A man charged with attempted murder in Mower County takes a plea deal.

Eric Lamar Starnes Jr., 26 of Austin, was arrested on December 13, 2020.  Austin police say they got a report around 3:12 am of gunfire in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue NW.  Investigators say there was a loud party going on when a vehicle pulled up.  Court documents state Starnes fired several shots at the vehicle.

Starnes was charged with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.  His trial was scheduled to begin Tuesday but Starnes has now entered a guilty plea to the second-degree assault charge.

His sentencing is set for March 30, 2023.

