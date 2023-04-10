Plea deal over violent pursuit, two thefts from homes in SW Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of stealing from two Mower County homes is taking a plea deal.
Adam Scott Everson, 21 of Austin, was arrested in November 2022 and charged with second-degree assault, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm as a drug user, DWI, second-degree burglary, and misdemeanor theft.
After a call to investigate trespassing in Grand Meadow, Mower County deputies say they encountered Everson and engaged him in a slow speed chase. During the pursuit, Everson allegedly rammed a squad car off the road and into the ditch. Everson allegedly abandoned his vehicle in Grand Meadow and tried to escape law enforcement on foot but was eventually captured.
Austin police say Everson also burglarized a home in the 900 block of 4th Avenue SW and stole a PlayStation 5 and power tools, then stole some jewelry and medication from a home in the 2900 block of 5th Avenue SW.
Everson pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree assault, DWI, and third-degree burglary. His sentencing is scheduled for June 1.