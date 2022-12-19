 Skip to main content
...Significant Winter Storm with Possible Blizzard Conditions and
Extreme Cold Mid to Late Week...

A powerful winter storm will impact the region late Wednesday
through Friday. Confidence continues to increase for a
significant multi- faceted event including possible blizzard
conditions and extreme cold across central Iowa. Travel could be
dangerous to near impossible at times Thursday and Friday. Extreme
cold is expected as well and wind chills will fall to 20 to 40
below zero or colder from Thursday through the end of the week.

Those with holiday travel planned from late Wednesday through
Friday are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and prepare accordingly if travel is a must. Altering
travel plans, if possible, is strongly encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph
or greater may occur, especially later Thursday through Friday.
Extreme cold and wind chills of 20 to 40 below or colder.

* WHERE...All of central Iowa.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Friday night.
Blizzard conditions are most likely Thursday through Friday as
winds increase and are at their strongest, including after
snowfall subsides Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slick and snow covered road conditions.
Blowing snow and possible blizzard conditions may reduce
visibilities to near zero at times. The dangerously cold wind
chills as low as around 40 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Plea deal over violent burglary sends Mason City man to prison

Jesse Rafael

MASON CITY, Iowa – A violent spring burglary is sending a North Iowa man to prison.

Jesse Keenan Rafael, 27 of Mason City, has been sentenced to up to five years behind bars.  He pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary for an incident in the 300 block of W. State Street on May 28.  Investigators say Rafael broke into the home and attacked a man.

Court documents state blood at the scene of the break-in was matched to DNA evidence from a 2017 burglary in the 1500 block of Meadowbrook Drive.  Rafael was charged with third-degree burglary for that but the charge was later dropped.

