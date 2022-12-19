Plea deal over violent burglary sends Mason City man to prison

MASON CITY, Iowa – A violent spring burglary is sending a North Iowa man to prison.
Jesse Keenan Rafael, 27 of Mason City, has been sentenced to up to five years behind bars. He pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary for an incident in the 300 block of W. State Street on May 28. Investigators say Rafael broke into the home and attacked a man.
Court documents state blood at the scene of the break-in was matched to DNA evidence from a 2017 burglary in the 1500 block of Meadowbrook Drive. Rafael was charged with third-degree burglary for that but the charge was later dropped.