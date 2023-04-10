 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Plea deal over two thefts from homes in SW Austin

  • Updated
  • 0
Adam Everson

Adam Everson

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of stealing from two Mower County homes is taking a plea deal.

Adam Scott Everson, 21 of Austin, was arrested in November 2022 and charged with second-degree burglary and misdemeanor theft.  Austin police say Everson burglarized a home in the 900 block of 4th Avenue SW and stole a PlayStation 5 and power tools, then stole some jewelry and medication from a home in the 2900 block of 5th Avenue SW.

Everson pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree burglary.  His sentencing is scheduled for June 1.

Tags

Recommended for you