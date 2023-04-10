Plea deal over two thefts from homes in SW Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of stealing from two Mower County homes is taking a plea deal.
Adam Scott Everson, 21 of Austin, was arrested in November 2022 and charged with second-degree burglary and misdemeanor theft. Austin police say Everson burglarized a home in the 900 block of 4th Avenue SW and stole a PlayStation 5 and power tools, then stole some jewelry and medication from a home in the 2900 block of 5th Avenue SW.
Everson pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree burglary. His sentencing is scheduled for June 1.