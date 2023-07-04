Plea deal over stolen van in Clear Lake

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested for stealing a woman’s van and injuring her has taken a plea deal.
Jason Lee Tyer, 51 of Clear Lake, has pleaded guilty to domestic abuse causing bodily injury-2nd offense.
Clear Lake law enforcement says Tyer and a woman had been living together in a van until they got into an argument on March 27. Tyer was accused of slamming the woman’s head into the seat belt pillar of the van and driving away. Court documents state the woman was knocked to the ground and suffered multiple injuries.
Investigators say the van belonged to the woman and Tyer’s driver’s license had been revoked because of a refusal to take a drunk driving test.
He was originally charged with second-degree robbery but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
Tyer was sentenced to 14 days in jail, with credit for time served, and one year of supervised probation. Tyer must also complete all recommended mental health treatment.