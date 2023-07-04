Plea deal over meth discovered in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man facing a long prison sentence over drugs has taken a plea deal.
Matthew Glen Parcel, 44 of Mason City, has entered a guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Court documents state Parcel was caught along 14th Place Northwest in Mason City around 2:46 pm on May 31 with more than five grams of methamphetamine, a scale, and plastic baggies.
Parcel was initially charged with a class “B” felony, punishable by up to 50 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to a class “C” felony, which carries of a maximum sentence of 10 years.
Parcel’s sentencing is set for August 22 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.