Plea deal on child porn means jail and probation for Rochester man

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County man accused of 10 child porn felonies has been sentenced.
Jon Anthony Jones, 44 of Rochester, was charged in October 2022 with 10 counts of possession of a pornographic work involving someone under 14. He pleaded guilty to one count and the others were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
Investigators say they received a tip in August 2022 of child porn images being uploaded to the internet from an address in northwest Rochester. Court documents state Jones was living at the address and 248 child porn images and one child porn video were found on Jones’ laptop.
He’s now been sentenced to 30 days in jail, five years of supervised release, and 100 hours of community work service.