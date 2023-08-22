Plea deal keeps Mason City drug criminal out of prison

MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal on a drug crime is keeping a North Iowa man out of prison.
Matthew Glen Parcel, 44 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. He’s now been sentenced to five years of supervised probation. Parcel must also complete all recommended substance abuse treatment and comply with the rules of the Cerro Gordo County Drug Court Program.
Parcel was arrested around 2:46 pm on May 31 along 14th Place Northwest in Mason City. Law enforcement says he was caught with more than five grams of methamphetamine, a scale, and plastic baggies.
Parcel was originally charged with a class “B” felony, punishable by up to 50 years behind bars, but accepted a plea deal on a lesser criminal offense.