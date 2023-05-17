Plea deal in Hancock County cases of sex abuse and selling vapes to kids

GARNER, Iowa – A plea deal results in a deferred judgment in a case of child sex abuse and selling illegal vape cartridges to young people.
Jeremy Michael Beard II, 18 of Britt, pleaded guilty in Hancock County District Court to second-degree sexual abuse and possession of marijuana-1st offense.
Beard was accused of sexually abusing a child under the age of 13 on two occasions in 2022 and providing vape cartridges containing THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, to minors at West Hancock High School. As part of a plea deal, a second charge of second-degree sex abuse as well as charges of lascivious acts with a child, distribution of a controlled substance to someone under 18, and delivery of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school were dropped.
Beard has been sentenced to five years of supervised parole and must complete all recommended mental health, substance abuse, and sex offender treatment. Beard must also sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry. If he successfully completes his sentence, this conviction will be wiped from Beard’s record.