Plea change over 200 grams of meth found in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One guilty plea is entered for more than 200 grams of methamphetamine seized in Olmsted County.
Jose Noe Aguilera, 29 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to first-degree drug possession. Aguilera’s sentencing is set for July 24.
The Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team and the Minnesota State Patrol arrested Aguilera and Marina Garza, 36 of Rochester, after a traffic stop in May 2022. After several weeks of investigation leading to the traffic stop, law enforcement says 209 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia were found in Aguilera and Garza’s vehicle.
Garza is still pleading not guilty to first-degree sale of drugs and first-degree possession of drugs. No trial date has been set for her.