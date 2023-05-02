 Skip to main content
...Near-Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected This Afternoon
and Early Evening for Parts of Southeast Minnesota and Northeast
Iowa, and in Buffalo County in west-central Wisconsin...

.Afternoon humidities are expected fall into the lower and mid-20s
across parts of northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota, and in
Buffalo County in west-central Wisconsin. In addition, there will
be sustained northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph with winds gusts of
25 to 35 mph. While fuels are starting to green-up, there is still
plenty of dead grasses around from last year's growing season to
support fires which could potentially spread quickly if ignited.

Due to these near-critical fire weather conditions, burning is
not advised today. In addition, be careful of driving off-road
vehicles in grassy areas and do not dispose of cigarettes out of
vehicle windows.

Plea change over 200 grams of meth found in Olmsted County

Aguilera and Garza

Jose Aguilera (left) and Marina Garza. Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center  

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One guilty plea is entered for more than 200 grams of methamphetamine seized in Olmsted County.

Jose Noe Aguilera, 29 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to first-degree drug possession.  Aguilera’s sentencing is set for July 24.

The Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team and the Minnesota State Patrol arrested Aguilera and Marina Garza, 36 of Rochester, after a traffic stop in May 2022.  After several weeks of investigation leading to the traffic stop, law enforcement says 209 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia were found in Aguilera and Garza’s vehicle.

Garza is still pleading not guilty to first-degree sale of drugs and first-degree possession of drugs.  No trial date has been set for her.