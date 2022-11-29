Plans to improve conditions for Minnesota businesses

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce's Statewide Policy Tour stopped in Rochester today. Members of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce met with area business leaders to discuss ways to improve life for them and their employees. The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce wants to help make sure Minnesota is an affordable place that's attractive to both job searchers and businesses. They want state lawmakers to take a hard look at potential barriers to success like taxation and the permitting process. Douglas Loon, the president and CEO of the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, said legislative actions can have a big impact in Minnesota.
“There are a lotta laws and regulations, and all-many of them touch on businesses, so, again, our goal is to make sure that those laws treat f-businesses fairly and don’t stand in the way of economic progress here in Minnesota because our future really does depend on it," Loon said.
The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce's Statewide Policy Tour will take members of the chamber to Faribault and Marshall tomorrow.