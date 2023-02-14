Plans for phase two of North Broadway reconstruction are underway

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Works is considering design plans for the next phase in a project to reconstruct sections of North Broadway Ave.
The plan is calling for major changes to be made to the section of North Broadway Ave between Elton Hills Drive and the Silver Lake Bridge.
Increased safety is a primary goal to accomplish with this project, including reducing speed limits from 40 miles per hour to 30 mph on this section of road, which was formerly a state highway.
The road's redesign would maintain its current four lane, two-way design while adding increased safety for drivers, bikers, walkers, and pedestrians alike.
Additionally, efforts to make access to public transit easier would be made, including the addition of new bus shelters and other amenities like waste and recycling bins along the road that are currently absent.
"We're looking at how do we convert it from what feels much more like a highway with wider shoulders designed for higher speeds to now turning it into an urban street that caters to all users," said Dillon Dombrovski, city engineer of Rochester Public Works.
The estimated cost of the project is $12 million and expenses would come from federal, state, and local funding sources.
To learn more about the North Broadway reconstruction project, visit the city website.