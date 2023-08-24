Plans for Austin whitewater park clear major hurdle

AUSTIN, Minn. - A whitewater park could be coming to Austin in the next few years.
The Austin City Council approved a feasibility study of Cedar River back in March. Now that the results are in, the future of a potential whitewater park here is looking promising.
The project would bring five whitewater pools to the section of the river between 4th Avenue and Oakland Avenue. These would replace the Ramsey Mill Pond Dam.
The park is expected to bring tourists from across the state interested in whitewater rafting, kayaking, or just tubing down the river.
The estimated cost of the project is around $10 million. Austin Whitewater on the Cedar, the group behind the project, wants to get the money without public spending.
"We're working to get mostly private fundraising for this," said Nathan Smit, the group's founder. "We don't want to increase taxes at all. We're partnered with the Austin Area Foundation for fundraising. If you'd like to donate and help us bring this to reality, we'd love it."
The changes to the Cedar River wouldn't just benefit the park, however.
The Mower County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) believes the project will help other river activities as well.
"We have stagnant water behind the dam now," said Tim Ruzek, a coordinator for the SWCD. "There'll be these different drops that will help clear up the water. It should improve the fishing, too. There'll be much better shoreline access and about five different pools behind the drop features should attract fish as well. The fish ladders will help fish move up and down the river where they can't right now."
Once the project is fully funded, the group will be working closely with city engineers on a final design for the park. It's still on track to be open by 2027.
The whitewater park will be the first of its kind in Minnesota. The closest park is in Charles City, Iowa.
You can learn more about the project at on the group's Facebook page.