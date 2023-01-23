Plans for aquatic renovations at Soldiers Field move forward after design layout was selected

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester City Council unanimously approved an alternative design plan for renovations at Soldiers Field Pool at a study session meeting on Monday.
The selected design layout will place a new nature play area and shelter near George Gibbs Dr. SW, instead of next to the golf course and pool.
Ward 5 Councilman Shaun Palmer said the alternative plan makes the most sense.
"If you put the shelter by the pool it makes really no sense because we want people who drop kids off to the pool to be in there with the kids. We do not even want WiFi in the pool. We want them watching their kids. So, I am kind of surprised by that but the other advantage to being on the west side of Gibbs Dr. is we have bathrooms on the west side. We will have bathrooms on the east and then bathrooms in the south with the pool and then we will have the west side. So, again watching this process, the park board has already voted and that is a good thing," Palmer said.
The Parks Department said the total cost of the project should be around $20.1 million dollars, with around $22 million expected to be funded by state and federal grants, the city's referendum and Destination Medical Center (DMC).
Some new additions to the pool include but are not limited to: a four-lane 50 yard lap pool that has a shallow and deep end, lazy river with a plunge pool and vortex and a splash pad that is combined with a wading pool.
The Parks Department said it will now seek out bids for construction as well as obtain permits, with construction expected to start by this spring or summer.
The city hopes to have the new aquatics additions at Soldiers Field Pool finished by the summer of 2024.