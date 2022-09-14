Planning and Zoning Commission clear way for new daycare facility

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Planning and Zoning Commission approved an amendment to the Chateau Special District that would allow the creation of a daycare facility near 55th St. NW.
There are currently four vacant lots in the district.
Two lots are currently occupied by Firestone and Compcare.
Chateau Circle ownership member Rick Penz said the daycare center would be 12,00 square ft. and would be to the left of Firestone.
Penz said a multi use family restaurant and tenet facility will be located to the right of Firestone, as will a future Popeyes fast food location.
The Rochester City Council still needs to approve the request and a traffic study will have to be conducted for the area.
Penz said the group has the backing of Public Works.
"We found actual businesses. We actually did the report. We know the city said we can handle it and we are just trying to follow the procedures and steps that were given," Penz said.
Special districts in Rochester will be removed after the Unified Development Code takes effect on Jan. 1.