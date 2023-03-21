Planned Parenthood of North Central States weighs in on abortion refuge bill

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A bill aimed at providing legal protections for out-of-state patients seeking an abortion, as well as providers, is moving forward after the Minnesota House of Representatives voted to pass the legislation Monday night.
With the overturning of Roe V. Wade, DFL representative say it's important to ensure Minnesotans can exercise their legal rights without the threat of prosecution from other states.
If passed, the bill would prevent state courts or officials from complying with extraditions, arrests, or subpoenas related to any reproductive health care patients receive in Minnesota.
Planned Parenthood of North Central States say since Roe V. Wade was overturned in June of 2022, second trimester abortions have risen by 40-percent. Vice President of Communications, Emily Bisek, says that is an enormous increase over such a short period of time.
She explained, "Some of that increase is due to patients traveling further for care but what we're hearing from patients is that it's mostly because they're reaching out to health care providers further along in their pregnancy because they're scared. So, bills, legislation, politician's view, the headline news on abortions, it impacts people."
Bisek went on to say some patients aren't talking to family or friends about their abortion options because of that fear.
She added, "We are seeing abortion patients coming to Planned Parenthood Health Centers who are scared, who are fearful and who are very confused. People don't know where they can go for abortion care. They don't know where it's safe and they don't know who they can talk to about it."
Minnesota would be the seventh state to shield patients and providers when it comes to accessing reproductive health care against legal penalties in other states.