Planned Parenthood North Central States prepares for overturning of Roe v. Wade

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Planned Parenthood North Central States is addressing the landmark SCOTUS draft that could overturn Roe v. Wade.
In Minnesota the way Planned Parenthood operates would remain relatively unchanged if the decision was overturned, at least right away.
Minnesotans would still have a constitutional right to have an abortion as the Minnesota Supreme Court found the state constitution protects that right in 1995.
However, PPNCS says it has been preparing for the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned.
Chief Medical Officer Sara Traxler says the organization has been fortifying its delivery system and expanding access to every location if patients from banned states need to travel down the line.
She explained, "We've been thinking about our surrounding states and how that might impact the patients who live there. So, we've been planning on a regional scale and a national scale how to navigate patients to a place where abortion is accessible. We are working on ways and funds, and support and resources to help people travel from a restricted environment to one in which they can get services."
PPNCS President and CEO Sarah Stoesz says staff are committed to ensuring patients get they care they deserve no matter what state they're from and even if costs are increased due to travel expenses.
Stoesz says there are no plans to raise the costs for patients.
She added, "Certainly our expenses will go up and we'll need to assist people in ways that we currently rarely have to do. For example, with travel or with child care or other logistical help. We'll need more supporting staff in the back, etcetera. So, we anticipate we'll be raising more money. We're also quite sure supporters will step up and make sure we're able to continue this work."
Iowa's abortion laws would also remain relatively unchanged if the ruling was overturned at least for the short-term.
Planned Parenthood says there are no plans to open additional clinics in Minnesota or Iowa at this time.