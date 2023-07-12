Planned Parenthood challenging Iowa's six week abortion ban

DES MOINES, Iowa. - Planned Parenthood, Iowa ACLU, and the Emma Goldman clinic are filing a challenge to temporarily block Iowa's newest abortion restrictions.
The organizations are challenging the new ruling in a public hearing at 1:30 pm at Polk County District Court. They are hoping to temporarily block the state from enforcing the abortion restrictions after Governor Kim Reynolds signs the bill.
The three organizations believe the bill violates the state's constitution of providing equal healthcare for everyone. Legal experts from the organizations say the details of the bill are too vague and will put pregnant people and doctors in difficult positions.
"Hundreds of Iowans will be impacted in mere weeks if the court does not intervene. This ban inappropriately inserts politicians into exam rooms and puts doctors into extremely difficult situations," said CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, Ruth Richardson.