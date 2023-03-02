Plainview receives funding for Safe Routes to School program

PLAINVIEW, Minn. - The Minnesota Department of Transportation is awarding $725,000 to nearly two dozen communities across the state to fund safe routes to school.
The program is an effort to create easier and safer ways of getting to school, including creating new walkways, paths, or changes to roads in order to facilitate student and pedestrian safety as a whole.
Plainview has been awarded $38,000 for planning assistance which will involve working with a consultant to determine the best method of action to implement safer routes.
One concern that the community is facing currently is that some of its schools are positioned near highways, meaning that students often have to cross roadways with high traffic volumes to get to school.
"We had a developer that was looking at a box culvert underneath the highway to prevent that," said Richard Baker, development services coordinator for the city of Plainview.
"We've got some crosswalks that are marked that you can push the crosswalk button and lights will flash that there's somebody waiting there to cross the highway," Baker said.
The next stage will consist of planning and design to determine what will work best based on the city layout and the location of each school.
