Plainview pool remains closed because of leak

PLAINVIEW, Minn.- Residents in Plainview are going on another week with a closed pool. Many are trying to find other ways to stay cool as the city's swimming pool remains closed.
"It's upsetting and frustrating. We share their concerns. We share their frustrations," says city administrator David Todd.
Todd is feeling the impacts of the Plainview Pool not opening yet. The pool was supposed to open earlier this month. Todd believes a lack of snowfall this year provided less than adequate installation for the underground infrastructure causing a bad leak.
"It provides a layer of installation from the cold. Obviously it's Minnesota it gets very cold up here. Although it's cold precipitation, snowfall acts as a installation or barrier from the cold wind that also affects the pipes and the sub structure," says Todd.
According to the city administrator this keeps the pipes from freezing. The pool's delayed opening is frustrating for local swimmers like Daemon C. He's among many there who now have to find other ways to stay cool while the leak is being fixed.
"We just go down to the Mississippi at bass camp. We just kind of swim there and play in the river," explains the Plainview resident.
The City of Plainview doesn't know when the pool will reopen but Todd is hopeful it will be early next month.