Pitching and catching minicamp in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a pitching and catching minicamp at D-BAT Rochester this morning. The pitching coach helped her participants work on skills like ball placement and fielding different kinds of hits. After the catching coach ran her attendees through some position-specific stretches, she gave them the chance to practice blocking pitches that take a weird bounce or two and throwing out runners trying to steal second base. Mia Hiber, the catching coach, said she's very happy to be a part of something like this.
“Being able to continually see the different levels of age groups come in and the different skill levels between those ages has been phenomenal to be able to be a part of, and to know, too, that I am one of the few coaches in their life that they’ll get to see that can kinda help them along that process to become better athletes is super awesome and super important for me and part of the reason why I wanna do what I wanna do," Hiber said.
If you know a kid who'd be interested, D-BAT Rochester is hosting their "Winter Break Camp" later this month from December 26th through December 28th.