Pine Island remembers those lost on 9/11 with remembrance event

PINE ISLAND, Minn.-First responders and community members in Pine Island honored those who died on Sep. 11, 2001 with a flag march and remembrance event at the American Legion on Sunday.
Sunday's event coincides with the 21st anniversary of the Sep. 11 terrorist attacks, which claimed the lives of around 3,000 Americans and more than 71,000 in the years following due to medical conditions that stem back to America's dark day, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Pine Island Mayor David Friese said he was in high school during the attacks and remembers the sense of unity that blanketed the nation following Sep. 11.
"There was more that brought us together than what divided us. I really feel our country on the federal level, the national level, needs to remember. We see what is happening with a difference of opinions. Instead of coming together to find that common ground, you see that divisiveness and that animosity between people and it should not be like that," Friese said.
Friese said he also believes the U.S needs to do more to address veteran mental health.
"I feel there needs to be a great effort to focus on both the mental aspects of what took place and we are seeing it here locally in Pine Island. Just recently we saw the effects of PTSD and that lack of support," Friese said.
Sunday's event concluded with a lunch at the American Legion.