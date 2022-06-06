Pine Island Cheese Festival wraps up with annual parade

PINE ISLAND, Minn.- Folks in Pine Island said "see you later" to the town's historic cheese festival, an annual tradition dating back 85 years.
Organizers punctuated the end of the festival with a cheese parade on Sunday afternoon with attendees packing in on main street to see more than 75 vehicles drive by.
Each year the cheese festival brings community members together celebrating Pine Island's rich ties to the dairy industry.
"It's obviously a wonderful time and we have this festival every first weekend in June every year so I would invite anyone to come the first weekend in June every year," says cheese festival president Terrilynn Twaddle.
According to Pine Island Mayor David Friese, the cheese festival saw near record attendance this year. The festival is slated to return next year.