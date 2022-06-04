Pine Island Cheese Festival returns for another year

PINE ISLAND, Minn.- One of the oldest, longest running, and most delectable festivals in southeast Minnesota kicked off this weekend.
Today crowds gathered in Pine Island for the town's annual cheese festival, a tradition dating back to 1936.
The celebration is inspired by Pine Island's deep ties to the dairy industry.
Many of the early immigrants who first settled there were dairy producers from western Europe leading thirty-four cheese factories to pop up in and around town at one point.
While history is at the heart of the festival today, families stopped by to enjoy vendors, food, and some rides.
"This is one of those things that is truly Minnesotan. Being able to come out here and just have fun is what's really important. Remember where we come from as a community is another factor and just celebrate, get ready for summer time," Mayor David Friese tells KIMT News 3.
The Pine Island Cheese Festival runs until Sunday.