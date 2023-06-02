PINE ISLAND, Minn.-The "Pine Island Cheese Festival" is underway. This is the 85th year of the festival. One of the big parts of the festival is the carnival happening today, tomorrow, and Sunday. There are plenty of rides and food items visitors can enjoy at the carnival. Additionally, visitors can check out the beer garden put on by the Pine Island Fire Department Relief Association. Money raised from this will be used to help the association pay for some of the firefighters' equipment and other community investments. Terrilynn Twaddle, the president of the festival's planning committee, said it's important to remember the past and embrace the future.
“The cheese festival started as a way to promote cheese manufacturing, which we have a rich history of, and I think it’s important to continue that legacy and always remember where we came from but yet continue to evolve and grow as a community," Twaddle said.
Many events, including a pickleball tournament, are scheduled to start tomorrow morning. The festival will also feature live music tomorrow night. If you want to check out the "Cheese Festival Grand Parade," it'll start at 1:00 p.m. at the Pine Island Aquatic Center. If you want a schedule of the festival's events, click here.