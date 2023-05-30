Pine Island Aquatic Center looking for more workers to avoid cutting pool's hours

PINE ISLAND, Minn. - The Pine Island Aquatic Center is searching for more life guards and swim instructors to prevent the center from shortening pool hours and canceling some swimming lesson sessions.
The public pool is seeing the lowest number of applications since opening a few years ago. I spoke with Mayor David Friese about the reasoning behind the low turnout and he says the number of applicants has been gradually decreasing over the past couple years.
"We have a responsibility to get these spots filled so we can get this pool open. Its a brand new swimming pool. Its only three years old and the community wants this pool. We've seen where other communities are faced with the same challenges of staffing and we wanted to be a pool that was staffed and ready to be open," said Mayor David Friese.
The cost of training is free and Mayor Friese said the pool increased the pay compared to last year to attract more workers.
The Aquatic Center has about 13 employees right now, but needs two more to be able to fully operate this summer.
Contact Pine Island City Hall at (507) 356-4591 to learn how job seekers can join the Aquatic Center.