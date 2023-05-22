Pine Island Activity Day helps celebrate students of all abilities

PINE ISLAND, Minn.-The first ever "Pine Island Activity Day" happened today at the Pine Island Elementary Track & Soccer Complex. The event had over 30 students participating in the fun. These athletes took part in a wide variety of track and field events. Their classmates were there to cheer them on. Also, each one of the athletes had a high school student helping them throughout the event. The event left Jill Petersen, the school district's special education director, feeling terrific.
“I feel really grateful for all the help. I feel like it has been an amazing day for the students, for the staff. I’m so proud of everything that we’ve done to pull this together. I’m so-I’m so thankful for the opportunity for-to provide this event for our-for our kids," Petersen said.
She also said they hope to do this event again next year.