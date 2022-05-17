Pilot program to prevent catalytic converter thefts gains traction

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is providing an update on how its catalytic converter theft prevention pilot program is doing.
The department received 200 theft prevention kits around three weeks ago and now there are less than 50 left.
The program is in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Commerce.
Overall Captain James Schueller says there's been a lot of positive feedback and appreciation from those picking up the kits.
He's hoping even more community members take advantage of the program.
He added, "We did get a lot of positive comments back. We still do have some kits available so if people are wondering if they can still get them or get additional kits because they only got one or two the first time but they have additional vehicles please reach out and we'll be happy to accommodate. If that happens I'll request more kits from the state."
Schueller says he's thinking of requesting another 50 kits from the state to help protect even more high-risk vehicles locally.