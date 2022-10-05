PIE is providing Hurricane Ian relief

HAYFIELD, Minn.- The organization Parents Involved in Education is looking to provide Hurricane Ian relief. They're working with Hayfield Elementary School to fill a trailer with supplies such as water, toilet paper and non-perishable food items. On Friday, it will be delivered to Valley Transportation Service Incorporated in Grand Meadow. Then, the supplies will make their way down to Florida. PIE member Melissa Doman said the effort positively impacts the children in Hayfield.
"Here in Hayfield, I think it's great for our kids to see this for-I have two young girls in this community as well, and when you explain to them that this isn't some reality show that's gonna be wrapped up in a half an hour, that this is a long-term thing for those people down there, that they're gonna be without water for a long time, they're gonna be without clothes for a long time, it really starts to hit them and be like, 'oh, my goodness, and we need to do our part,'" Doman said.
If you'd like to get involved, you can drop off your donations at the front office during school hours through Friday.