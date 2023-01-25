Pickup truck on I-90 crashes in Mower County

RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck went off Interstate 90 Wednesday evening, injuring one person.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Jamario Trevon Love, 26 of Hempstead, Arkansas, was eastbound on I-90 when his 2020 Ram 3500 left the roadway, entered the median, and rolled. The crash happened around 8:45 pm near mile marker 204 in snowy and ice road conditions.
The State Patrol says Love suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment.
Grand Meadow Fire and Ambulance assisted with this accident.