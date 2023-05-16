Pickleball player on track to break world record at Chip Shots

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Dean Matt, a pickleball player from Florida, is attempting to break the world record for the fastest person to play a pickleball match in each of the 48 contiguous states.
Matt started planning the historic journey six months ago with plans to fly himself and his crew across the country. The pilot's goal is to play all 48 matches in under a month. For his 25th match, Dean stopped by the Chip Shots sports bar to play against and with firefighters from the Rochester Fire Department.
Matt says he has had the pleasure of meeting and playing with various groups and it's all about telling 48 different stories.
"In some stops we've played with Special Olympics kids and another stop in Memphis we played with low income youth. I've played with an adaptive wheelchair bound person up in Eagle, Idaho. So its telling all different stories," said Matt.
Matt is hoping to show each of the states how incredible the sport of pickleball is for whoever picks up a racket.
"Pickleball is a sport for everybody. People think its a sport for fifty and sixty year old's and that was probably true at one time but now there is college teams that are playing, there's high school kids playing in gym class," said Matt.
Matt's record breaking journey continues as headed to Wisconsin next to take on his next challengers.