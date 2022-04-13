 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Winnebago River at Mason City affecting Floyd, Worth and Cerro
Gordo Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Winnebago River at Mason City.

* WHEN...From this morning to late tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, There is widespread flooding of city parks
and water reaches the underside of the 12th Street Northeast
bridge at the piers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.9 feet and falling.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CDT Wednesday was 10.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
this evening.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.9 feet on 06/24/1981.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Photos: A look at some of the damage around the area

  • Updated
  • 0

Here's a look at the aftermath of severe storms that hit the area. 

taopi 3.JPG

Damage in Taopi, Minnesota, the morning of April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 

 
taopi 1.JPG

Damage in Taopi, Minnesota, the morning of April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 

 
taopi 2.JPG

Damage in Taopi, Minnesota, the morning of April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 

 
mc3.JPG

Severe damage in Mason City just off 35th St. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 
mc4.JPG

Severe damage in Mason City just off 35th St. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 
mc7.JPG

Severe damage in Mason City just off 35th St. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 
mc6.JPG

Severe damage in Mason City just off 35th St. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 
mc5.JPG

Severe damage in Mason City just off 35th St. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 
taopi 4.JPG

Damage in Taopi, Minnesota, the morning of April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 

 
taopi damag 5.JPG

Damage in Taopi, Minnesota, the morning of April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 
taopoi damage 2.JPG

Damage in Taopi, Minnesota, the morning of April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 
taopi damage 3.JPG

Damage in Taopi, Minnesota, the morning of April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 
MC damage

Windows were blown out of a house Tuesday night in Mason City. KIMT photo. 
taopi9.JPG

Damage in Taopi, Minnesota, the morning of April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 

 
taopi8.JPG

Damage in Taopi, Minnesota, the morning of April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 

 
taopi 7.JPG

Damage in Taopi, Minnesota, the morning of April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 

 
mc10.JPG

Severe damage in Mason City just off Highway 65 on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 
mc9.JPG

Severe damage in Mason City just off Highway 65 on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 
mc8.JPG

Severe damage in Mason City just off Highway 65 on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. KIMT photo. 
Mason City damage April 12

A tree lays near a house Tuesday night near the Eastbrooke neighborhood in Mason City. KIMT photo
kanawha damage 3.JPG

The aftermath of storm damage in Kanawha, Iowa, on April 13, 2022. KIMT photo.
kanawha damage 2.JPG

The aftermath of storm damage in Kanawha, Iowa, on April 13, 2022. KIMT photo.
kanawha damage 1.JPG

The aftermath of storm damage in Kanawha, Iowa, on April 13, 2022. KIMT photo.

Recommended for you