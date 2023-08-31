Phone fraudsters are pretending to be Clear Lake police

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Criminals have been targeting Clear Lake residents by pretending to be the police on the phone.
Interim Clear Lake Police Chief Mike Colby says his department has received several reports of phony phone calls to residents. Chief Colby says the callers claim to be legitimate local police officers and tell people that they missed a court date and now owe the department money.
Often, such impersonators can:
* refer to the community member by name,
* tell the community member the call is being recorded,
* tell the community member they missed a court appearance or jury duty and,
*use a real officer’s name.
“The department does not call individuals and demand or request money from community members under any circumstances,” says Chief Colby. “If you receive a call from someone claiming to be an officer, you can always call the department at 641-357- 2186, to verify that a Clear Lake Officer was indeed trying to contact you.”
Chief Colby says if you receive one of these calls, do not give the caller any of your information. Hang up and call your local police department to report the activity.