Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society hosts Scholarship Blitz at RCTC

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Phi Theta Kappa hosted a "Scholarship Blitz" for Rochester Community and Technical College students.
At the event, the students could walk in and learn how to apply for various scholarships. The honor society wanted to fight some of the intimidation that students might feel when filling out a scholarship application. Phi Theta Kappa Advisor Jamie Mahlberg hoped the event would ease the stress of students trying to pay for higher education.
"It can be a lot, and we know that our students are working. They are raising families. They are partners. They are friends. They have, you know, multiple jobs, and so I think anything that we can do to help them defray the cost of their education is gonna be beneficial to their day-to-day lives," Mahlberg said.
The deadline for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid-also known as FAFSA-is June 30th of next year.