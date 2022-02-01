Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approval expected for kids 5 and under

FREEBORN CO., Minn. - While more than 75% of Americans have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine there's one final age group up for eligibility.
There's a push for Pfizer to apply for a FDA Emergency Use Authorization for a two dose vaccine. The shot would be for children ages six months to five years old.
The Freeborn County Health Department says during the past few months that age group has been at risk for hospitalization making this push timely.
Director Sue Yost explained, "We've really seen over the last couple of months those who are in that age group are at risk for more hospitalizations. So, it's really important to help prevent severe illness as much as possible."
Yost says she's hopeful the expected EUA will help lower future case counts.
She added, "We're able to finally have the entire population eligible to get vaccinated and hopefully this will help to lower the cases of COVID in the future."
The approval is anticipated by the end of this month.
Early Pfizer data has shown the vaccine, which is one-tenth the strength of the adult shot, is safe and produce an immune response.