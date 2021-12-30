Pfizer booster clinic to be held January 8 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS) will be holding a clinic to administer COVID booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine on January 8.
Only Pfizer boosters will be given from 9 am to noon at the Olmsted County Public Health Building, 2100 Campus Drive SE. Only 300 slots are available and people can register online here:
https://webapp.co.olmsted.mn.us/VaccineClinicRegistrations
The passcode for registration is New2.
OCPHS says each person should registers on their own separate device (computer, tablet, cell phone, etc) when possible. If that is not possible, they recommend each individual register in a separate browser session.