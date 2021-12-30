You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pfizer booster clinic to be held January 8 in Rochester

  • Updated
  • 0
Watch: Health experts in Olmsted Co. answer public's questions on COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS) will be holding a clinic to administer COVID booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine on January 8.

Only Pfizer boosters will be given from 9 am to noon at the Olmsted County Public Health Building, 2100 Campus Drive SE.  Only 300 slots are available and people can register online here:

https://webapp.co.olmsted.mn.us/VaccineClinicRegistrations

The passcode for registration is New2.

OCPHS says each person should registers on their own separate device (computer, tablet, cell phone, etc) when possible. If that is not possible, they recommend each individual register in a separate browser session.

Tags

Recommended for you